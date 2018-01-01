Max Muscle Sports Nutrition
Sports nutrition products, weight-loss consulting, athletic apparel
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
210 W. Taft Ave.
Orange, CA 92865
CEO
Joe Wells
Initial Investment ⓘ
$114,600 - $281,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,500 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Max Muscle Sports Nutrition has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 product credit
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5