1990
2015 (5 Years)
20-201 Brownlow Ave.
Dartmouth, NS B3B 1T5
Tony Nahas, CEO & President
$436,000 - $671,500
$200,000 - $300,000
$100,000 - $150,000
$35,000 - $35,000
6%
2%
Mezza Lebanese Kitchen offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable
Mezza Lebanese Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
160 hours
160 hours