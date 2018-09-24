Mutts Canine Cantina
Dog parks with bars and grills
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
8111 Preston Rd., #610
Dallas, TX 75225
CEO
Michelle Boggs
Initial Investment ⓘ
$906,124 - $1,487,989
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
102 hours
Classroom Training:
24.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 15