N2 Publishing
Monthly community publications
N2 Publishing
Monthly community publications
About
5051 New Centre Dr.
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5051 New Centre Dr.
Wilmington, NC 28403
CEO
Duane Hixon
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$975 - $5,650
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$570
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $975 High - $5,650
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
