NaturaLawn of America Inc.
Organic-based lawn care
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
1 E. Church St.
Frederick, MD 21701
CEO
Philip E. Catron
Parent Company
NaturaLawn of America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,500 - $112,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-9%
NaturaLawn of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At regional location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 6
NaturaLawn of America Inc. is ranked #172 in the Franchise 500!
Since franchising began in 1989, the company has grown to serve more than 80,000 customers in 25 states.