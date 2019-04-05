Nexterus Franchising
Consulting, supply chain management, logistics
Nexterus Franchising
Consulting, supply chain management, logistics

About
Founded

1946

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

802 Far Hills Dr.
New Freedom, PA 17349

CEO

Sam Polakoff

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$77,800 - $154,300

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $90,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

15%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 5%

Financing Options

Nexterus Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

87 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $77,800 High - $154,300
Units
+100.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Digital Marketing Strategies for Existing and Aspiring Franchise Owners

Digital Marketing Strategies for Existing and Aspiring Franchise Owners

Business owners these days have started to opt for digital marketing, realizing the benefits it can bring to their ventures
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
Is Running a Franchise Business Right for You? (60-Second Video)

Is Running a Franchise Business Right for You? (60-Second Video)

Here are three ways to determine if being a franchise owner is right for you.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read
How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

Here are three strategies for buying an existing franchise rather than starting from scratch.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read
Beyond the Numbers: Evaluating the Real Costs and Value of a Franchise

Beyond the Numbers: Evaluating the Real Costs and Value of a Franchise

Insights from Kumon, an international education franchise.
4 min read
24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 5th, 2019
