The Original SoupMan
Soups
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1110 South Ave., #300
Staten Island, NY 10314
CEO
Lloyd Sugarman
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$61,500 - $357,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Original SoupMan has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee