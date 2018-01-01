Paciugo Gelato Caffe
Gelato, pastries, beverages
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1215 Viceroy Dr.
Dallas, TX 75247
CEO
Ugo Ginatta
Parent Company
Paciugo Franchising LP
Initial Investment ⓘ
$103,500 - $455,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5-2.5%
Paciugo Gelato Caffe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5