Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Family-style restaurants
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$1.5M - $2.5M
Units as of 2021
290 22% over 3 years
Company Overview

Starting its life as a pancake house in Cincinnati, Ohio, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery was founded by Ivan and Matt Perkins in 1958. Today, the chain of full-service restaurants has locations throughout the United States and Canada serving a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, and bakery items.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1958
Parent Company
Ascent Hospitality Management
Leadership
Michael Abt, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1958 (63 years)
# of employees at HQ
151
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
290 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
5901-B Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., #B450
Atlanta, GA 30328
Corporate Address: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$1,520,400 - $2,489,650
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
145 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Additional Training
At support center and certified training restaurant
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
40
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Perkins Restaurant & Bakery landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
