Perspire Sauna Studio
Infrared sauna studios
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
3471 Via Lido, #209
Newport Beach, CA 92663
CEO
Lee Braun
Initial Investment ⓘ
$236,500 - $349,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Perspire Sauna Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours