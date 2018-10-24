Bio

Dan DiZio began selling soft pretzels at the age of 11, on a street corner in his hometown of Philadelphia. After graduating from college, he teamed up with Len Lehman to open the first Philly Pretzel Factory in 1998, and they began franchising in 2004. In addition to hot soft pretzels, Philly Pretzel Factory stores offer pretzel dogs and sausages, cheesesteak-stuffed pretzels, dipping sauces and frozen lemonade.