Philly Pretzel Factory
Soft pretzels
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1525 Ford Rd.
Bensalem, PA 19020
CEO
Dan Dizio
Parent Company
Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$133,999 - $351,393
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Philly Pretzel Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,776 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 8