PIRTEK USA
#308 Franchise 500| Hydraulic and industrial hose service and supply centers/mobile services

PIRTEK USA
Hydraulic and industrial hose service and supply centers/mobile services
|

About
Founded

1980

Franchising Since

1986 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

300 Gus Hipp Blvd.
Rockledge, FL 32955

Leadership

Kim Gubera, CEO

Parent Company

Pirtek

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$201,400 - $869,300

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000 - $750,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000 - $500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5-3%

Financing Options

PIRTEK USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000-$15,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

39-47 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 7

PIRTEK USA is ranked #308 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Pirtek began in Australia in 1980, and expanded to the U.S. in 1996. The company also has hose service and supply centers in 23 countries around the world. Franchisees sell and service hydraulic hoses and related parts and equipment both in their service centers an on-site.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $201,400 High - $869,300
Units
+2.0%+10 UNITS (1 Year) +8.2%+38 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western)

Related Franchises

See More

Budget Blinds LLC

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

ASP America's Swimming Pool Co.

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Goosehead Insurance Agency LLC

See More

1-800 Water Damage

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

Request Free Info

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Franchise Articles

How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems

How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems

Delivering the same content to every new employee increases efficiency, quality and safety.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
The Hottest Industries Today

The Hottest Industries Today

Our list of the franchises best positioned for growth, even in uncertain times.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
The Top Food Franchises of 2020

The Top Food Franchises of 2020

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 7 min read
Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

These companies specialize in matching aspiring business owners with suitable franchise options.
Scott Greenberg | 9 min read
Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

The former Godfather's Pizza CEO tested positive earlier this month, 11 days after attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sonam Sheth and Eliza Relman | 3 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 11th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing