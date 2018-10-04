Play It Again Sports
New and used sporting goods/equipment
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
605 Hwy. 169 N., #400
Minneapolis, MN 55441
CEO
Brett Heffes
Parent Company
Winmark Corp.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$251,300 - $378,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$105,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K/yr.
Play It Again Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
21.5 hours
Classroom Training:
56.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5
Play It Again Sports is ranked #247 in the Franchise 500!
Play It Again Sports is owned by Winmark (formerly Grow Biz), which also franchises Music Go Round, Once Upon A Child, Style Encore and Plato's Closet.