Poke + Go
Build-your-own poke bowls
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
18925 N.E. 18th Ave.
Miami, FL 33179
CEO
Niti Masintapan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$195,650 - $394,400
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Poke + Go has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
4 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 12