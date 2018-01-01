Polestar Pilates Studio Franchise
Pilates studios
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #550
Miami, FL 33156
CEO
Brent D. Anderson
Parent Company
Polestar Enterprises
Initial Investment ⓘ
$121,750 - $196,950
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Polestar Pilates Studio Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
11 hours
Classroom Training:
29 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4