PropertyGuys.com Inc.
Private-sale real estate
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
1133 St. George Blvd., #50
Moncton, NK E1E 4E1
CEO
Ken LeBlanc
Initial Investment ⓘ
$53,895 - $136,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
PropertyGuys.com Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
PropertyGuys.com Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee, $5,000 startup marketing bonus
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours