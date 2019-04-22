Red Roof
Red Roof
Economy hotels
About
Founded

1972

Franchising Since

1996 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

7815 Walton Pkwy.
Columbus, OH 43054

CEO

Andrew Alexander

Parent Company

Red Roof Inns Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$160,500 - $5,444,200

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

9 hours

Classroom Training:

84.5 hours

Additional Training:

Regional workshops

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Bio
James Trueman, a builder and contractor, opened the first Red Roof Inn in Columbus, Ohio, in 1972. The company's original slogan, "Sleep Cheap," was reflective of its initial nightly room rates of $8.50. Today the economy hotel chain, which began franchising in 1996, has locations throughout the country, but primarily in the Midwest, Southern, and Eastern U.S. The brand underwent a nationwide $200 million renovation in 2012, and also introduced Red Roof Plus+, a brand extension that includes upgraded amenities and services.
Initial Investment: Low - $160,500 High - $5,444,200
+8.0%+41 UNITS (1 Year) +35.9%+146 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
