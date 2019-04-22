1972
1996 (23 Years)
7815 Walton Pkwy.
Columbus, OH 43054
Andrew Alexander
Red Roof Inns Inc.
$160,500 - $5,444,200
$30,000 - $30,000
4.5%
4%
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
9 hours
84.5 hours
Regional workshops
10