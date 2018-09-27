Founded
1980
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
5501 Headquarters Dr.
Plano, TX 75024
CEO
Cathy Skula
Parent Company
Rent-A-Center Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$355,392 - $565,190
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Rent-A-Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6