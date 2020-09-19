Restore Hyper Wellness
About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2016 (4 Years)

Corporate Address

3601 S. Congress Ave., #D100
Austin, TX 78704

Leadership

Jim Donnelly, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$480,516 - $942,181

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$550,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$44,500 - $44,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Restore Hyper Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $480,516 High - $942,181
Units
+127.3%+14 UNITS (1 Year) +2,400.0%+24 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

