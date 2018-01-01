Rock Climbing Franchising
Indoor rock-climbing gyms
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
107 Pleasant Ave.
Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
CEO
Lucas Kovalcik/Tim W Lucas Kovalcik/Tim W
Initial Investment ⓘ
$874,100 - $1,704,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,000 - $47,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Rock Climbing Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12