FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$174K - $314K
Units as of 2020
50 56.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Safari Kid

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Safari Kid Inc.
Leadership
Shy Mudakavi, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
50 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
34899 Newark Blvd.
Newark, CA 94560

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Safari Kid franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$100,000
Initial Investment
$173,500 - $314,000
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
55 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Work with our free FranCoach and get what you need to start a Safari Kid franchise.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Safari Kid.

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Squeeze

Massages
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

Ready to Explore Restaurant Ownership? Use These Resources For Success.

Check out franchise profiles, bookstore, webinars, top-rated lists and questionnaire designed to reveal your perfect match.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

To Make a Smart Franchise Purchase, Ask These 3 Contrarian Questions

Franchising is a powerful and highly successful entrepreneurial model. But it's not as turnkey or foolproof as some franchise salespeople would like you to believe.

Alicia Miller

Alicia Miller

Franchise 500

Are You Ready to be the Boss of Your Own Restaurant Franchise?

Your dreams of becoming a restaurateur await.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

Big Things Come in Small Packages – The Value of Micro-Franchise Brands

For entrepreneurs looking for small-scale business opportunities, micro-franchises might be the best route.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

How to Start a Buddy's Home Furnishings Franchise in 2022

This franchise opportunity is perfect for those who love home furnishing, furniture, and appliances.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500

What's Hot in Restaurant Franchising Right Now? Two Industry Experts Weigh In

The post-pandemic landscape brought drastic changes to the food and beverage industry. Here's what's hot right now, and what areas to steer clear of.

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing