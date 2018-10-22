SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
9800 Pyramid Ct., #475
Englewood, CO 80112
CEO
Matt Lane
Parent Company
Streamline Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,500 - $1,582,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32-55 hours
Classroom Training:
23-37 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training available
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 50