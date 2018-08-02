The Screenmobile
Mobile window and door screening
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
72050-A Corporate Wy.
Thousand Palms, CA 92276
CEO
Scott Walker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$83,794 - $164,240
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$75/mo.
The Screenmobile offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
The Screenmobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1