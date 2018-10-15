Service Team of Professionals (STOP)
Water/fire restoration, mold remediation
Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
101 N. Kirkwood Ave., #211
Bloomington, IN 47404
CEO
Brian Clark
Initial Investment ⓘ
$78,600 - $138,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$48,000 - $48,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$595/mo.
Service Team of Professionals (STOP) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
48 hours
Additional Training:
Training conventions