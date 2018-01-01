Silver Pet Prints
Personalized paw-print jewelry
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
287 17th St., #A
Oakland, CA 94612
CEO
Oliver Pykett
Parent Company
Smallprint (Franchising) LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$18,500 - $22,300
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$11,000 - $11,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Silver Pet Prints offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
41-49 hours