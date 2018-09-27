Sparkle Wash Int'l.
Pressure washing, restoration, and preservation services
Founded
1965
Franchising Since
1967 (51 Years)
Corporate Address
7599 First Pl.
Oakwood Village, OH 44146
CEO
Michael Klavora
Parent Company
Sparkle Wash Int'l.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,100 - $121,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
Sparkle Wash Int'l. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sparkle Wash Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
48 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training available
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2