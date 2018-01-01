Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique
Pet products and grooming
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2820 Scherer Dr., #210
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
CEO
Dan Barton
Initial Investment ⓘ
$118,250 - $218,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$48,500 - $48,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee & $5,000 toward grand opening marketing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3