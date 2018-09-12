Sriracha House
Asian fusion food
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1502 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
CEO
Emilio Benzadon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,250 - $402,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Sriracha House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
122-142 hours
Classroom Training:
20-23 hours