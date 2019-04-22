Straw Hat Pizza was founded in 1969 in San Leandro, California. It began franchising that same year and has locations throughout the United States. It is based in San Ramon, California.

Called Straw Hat Cooperative Corp., the company is not a typical franchisor, but a cooperative made up of many independent pizza restaurants. Members pay royalties to the cooperative and in return, receive marketing materials, better deals with suppliers, and ingredients and packaging manufactured by the cooperative.