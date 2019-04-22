Straw Hat Pizza
Pizza

Straw Hat Pizza
Pizza

About
Founded

1959

Franchising Since

1969 (50 Years)

Corporate Address

18 Crow Canyon Ct., #130
San Ramon, CA 94583

CEO

Board of Directors

Parent Company

Straw Hat Restaurants Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$346,500 - $825,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Straw Hat Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

120 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

20 - 20

Bio
Straw Hat Pizza was founded in 1969 in San Leandro, California. It began franchising that same year and has locations throughout the United States. It is based in San Ramon, California.

Called Straw Hat Cooperative Corp., the company is not a typical franchisor, but a cooperative made up of many independent pizza restaurants. Members pay royalties to the cooperative and in return, receive marketing materials, better deals with suppliers, and ingredients and packaging manufactured by the cooperative.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $346,500 High - $825,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Pizza Hut LLC

See More

Papa John's Int'l. Inc.

See More

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

See More

Marco's Pizza

See More

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Request Free Info

Rosati's Pizza

See More

Jet's Pizza

See More

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Franchise Articles

Despite a Slump in the Auto Sector, This Auto Start-up is Spearheading the Online Car Marketplace with its Latest Funding

Despite a Slump in the Auto Sector, This Auto Start-up is Spearheading the Online Car Marketplace with its Latest Funding

The funds will be utilised to strengthen the footprint of the company in new cities, franchise model, technology and recently announced consumer lending business
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Are You Sure Your Franchisor Has Your Back?

Are You Sure Your Franchisor Has Your Back?

The true test of a good franchisor is what they do to help a franchisee in good times and bad-especially in bad.
4 min read
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

How franchises are working to boost their workforce.
Maggie Ginsberg | 13 min read
How Dubai Based Startup Uncle Fluffy Bakery Became A Global Franchise

How Dubai Based Startup Uncle Fluffy Bakery Became A Global Franchise

The Uncle Fluffy brand now has the distinction of being franchised out to multiple geographies within three years of its existence, which makes one wonder of its secret sauce.
4 min read
Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Here are three factors to help you determine how best to expand your business through franchising or licensing.
Sebastien Lagree | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 21st, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing