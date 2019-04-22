1959
1969 (50 Years)
18 Crow Canyon Ct., #130
San Ramon, CA 94583
Board of Directors
Straw Hat Restaurants Inc.
$346,500 - $825,000
$30,000 - $30,000
4%
1%
Straw Hat Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
$5,000 off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
120 hours
20 - 20
Called Straw Hat Cooperative Corp., the company is not a typical franchisor, but a cooperative made up of many independent pizza restaurants. Members pay royalties to the cooperative and in return, receive marketing materials, better deals with suppliers, and ingredients and packaging manufactured by the cooperative.