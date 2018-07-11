Street Corner
About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1995 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

2945 S.W. Wanamaker Dr.
Topeka, KS 66614

CEO

Peter La Colla

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$45,645 - $1,479,800

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4.95%

Ad Royalty Fee

$899 /yr.

Financing Options

Street Corner has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

5 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Bio
After Peter LaColla and Daniel McCabe opened a restaurant called Street Corner Cuisine in a mall in Topeka, Kansas, they noticed there was no place to buy cigarettes, newspapers or aspirin in the shopping center. To meet the need, the partners opened Street Corner, a convenience store with the look of an old-fashioned newsstand, in 1988. The new store was popular with both mall customers and employees, and the partners decided to sell their restaurant and concentrate on franchising Street Corner. Street Corner locations sell snacks, beverages, newspapers, magazines and other items.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $45,645 High - $1,479,800
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Updated: July 11th, 2018
