Street Corner
Convenience stores
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
2945 S.W. Wanamaker Dr.
Topeka, KS 66614
CEO
Peter La Colla
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,645 - $1,479,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.95%
Ad Royalty Fee
$899 /yr.
Street Corner has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2