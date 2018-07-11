Bio

After Peter LaColla and Daniel McCabe opened a restaurant called Street Corner Cuisine in a mall in Topeka, Kansas, they noticed there was no place to buy cigarettes, newspapers or aspirin in the shopping center. To meet the need, the partners opened Street Corner, a convenience store with the look of an old-fashioned newsstand, in 1988. The new store was popular with both mall customers and employees, and the partners decided to sell their restaurant and concentrate on franchising Street Corner. Street Corner locations sell snacks, beverages, newspapers, magazines and other items.