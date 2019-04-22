Sumo Snow
Boba teas, shaved snow, Asian desserts
Sumo Snow
Boba teas, shaved snow, Asian desserts

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

16487 W. Bell Rd., #105
Surprise, AZ 85374

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$149,770 - $288,500

Net-worth Requirement

$29,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,500 - $29,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Sumo Snow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

On-The-Job Training:

45 hours

Classroom Training:

15 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $149,770 High - $288,500
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
