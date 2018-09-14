sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt
Self-serve frozen yogurt
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
10800 Midlothian Turnpike, #300
Richmond, VA 23235
CEO
Patrick Galleher
Initial Investment ⓘ
$221,500 - $439,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee (50% off in May and November)
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4