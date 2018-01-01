Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea
Coffee, tea, food
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
123 W. Washington St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
CEO
Lisa Bee
Parent Company
Sweetwaters Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$260,076 - $393,174
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$120,000 - $125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off single-unit franchise fee or $10,000 off 3-unit or 5-unit development fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
74.24 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours