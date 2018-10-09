Sylvan Learning LLC
Individualized supplemental education
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
4 N. Park Dr., #500
Hunt Valley, MD 21030
CEO
John McAuliffe
Parent Company
Educate Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,980 - $159,885
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,000 - $24,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
16%
Sylvan Learning LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Sylvan Learning LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
65 hours
Additional Training:
At regional locations
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4