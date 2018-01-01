Tapinto.net
Local online news sites
Tapinto.net
Local online news sites
About
P.O. Box 794
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 794
New Providence, NJ 07974
CEO
Michael Shapiro
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$7,275 - $13,475
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$4,250 - $6,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
1 day
Additional Training:
Online training
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $7,275 High - $13,475
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.