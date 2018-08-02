Taste Buds Kitchen
Cooking events for children and adults
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
141 Wye River Dr.
Queenstown, MD 21658
CEO
Jessi Brelsford
Initial Investment ⓘ
$206,570 - $360,225
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Taste Buds Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Classroom Training:
34 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 4