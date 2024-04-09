Looking for a Spotless Investment Opportunity? Discover the Best Cleaning Franchises to Own in 2024. From sparkling floors to polished windows, clean your way to success with the best cleaning franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.
Key Takeaways
- The cleaning industry, especially through franchising, is experiencing significant growth and diversification.
- Many of these franchises offer relatively low initial investment costs, making them accessible entry points for entrepreneurs.
- A common theme among the top franchises is the robust support offered to franchisees.
Whether it's sprucing up office nooks or giving retail spaces a squeaky-clean shine, cleaning franchises are the unsung heroes behind the scenes. These franchises cater to diverse needs, from basic janitorial services to specialized cleaning solutions tailored for industries like healthcare and hospitality.
The franchises in this article — the top 15 cleaning franchises according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking — have established themselves as industry leaders through efficient operations, innovative technologies and customer-centric approaches.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Stratus Building Solutions
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 23
- Founded: 2004
- Franchising since: 2006
- Number of units: 3,641
- Change in units: +50.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $4K-$80K
- Leadership: Rob Lancit, VP of Franchise Development
- Parent company: N/A
As a popular, inexpensive franchise to open, Stratus Building Solutions specializes in commercial cleaning and disinfection services. As a franchisee, you will offer commercial, carpet, post-construction and even medical-grade cleaning services, all while using healthy and environmentally friendly products. At Stratus, you can open a small business franchise, but for those who are executive types, you can even open your own mini-franchise system as a master franchisee.
2. The Maids
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 30
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1981
- Number of units: 1,606
- Change in units: +9.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $78K-$156K
- Leadership: Dan Kirwan, CEO
- Parent company: The Maids Int'l. Inc.
Established in 1979, The Maids is a leading residential house cleaning service. With more than 1,600 units across the United States and Canada, it is recognized as one of North America's top residential home cleaning services. Franchisees benefit from thorough training, ongoing support and exclusive marketing territories, enabling them to create a flexible lifestyle that balances personal and financial goals while providing quality service to clients, including weekends, nights and holidays.
3. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 36
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 1992
- Number of units: 10,654
- Change in units: +5.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $5K-$58K
- Leadership: Gary Bauer, Brand President
- Parent company: Empower Brands
Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise allows you to operate your own cleaning and maintenance enterprise renowned for its exceptional brand reputation. As a franchisee, you will benefit from a proven business model and a loyal customer base.
Related: Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First
4. Anago Cleaning Solutions
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 51
- Founded: 1989
- Franchising since: 1991
- Number of units: 1,835
- Change in units: +7.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $11K-$68K
- Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & President
- Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems
5. Merry Maids
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 102
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1980
- Number of units: 1,640
- Change in units: -4.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $94K-$144K
- Leadership: Jean Grossman, President
- Parent company: ServiceMaster Brands
Merry Maids, founded by Dallen Peterson in 1979, prioritizes customer satisfaction by providing thorough and healthy home cleaning services. With over 1,600 franchises in the U.S. and numerous international locations, Merry Maids has grown into a recognized brand in the industry. Offering a worry-free guarantee and aiming to enhance customers' lives by allowing them to relax in a clean sanctuary, starting a Merry Maids franchise could be an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the cleaning services sector.
6. Molly Maid
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 103
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1979
- Number of units: 454
- Change in units: -7.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $134K-$192K
- Leadership: Marla Mock, Brand President
- Parent company: Neighborly
Molly Maid, founded by David McKinnon in 1979 and operating under the Neighborly umbrella, offers high-end residential cleaning services through its franchise network spanning over 450 locations in the U.S. With headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Molly Maid presents a repeat business opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the cleaning industry. Leveraging national brand recognition and Neighborly's business system, franchisees have the potential to achieve personal, financial and professional goals.
7. Corvus Janitorial Systems
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 124
- Founded: 2004
- Franchising since: 2004
- Number of units: 1,959
- Change in units: +55.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $10K-$35K
- Leadership: Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO
- Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC
Corvus Janitorial Services provides a full range of commercial cleaning services to its customers to provide healthier and safer environments. As a franchisor, Corvus helps its franchisees with technical support, training and even customer acquisitions as you grow.
Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame
8. Stanley Steemer
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 130
- Founded: 1947
- Franchising since: 1972
- Number of units: 270
- Change in units: +0.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $139K-$410K
- Leadership: Justin Bates, President
- Parent company: Stanley Steemer Int'l. Inc.
9. City Wide Facility Solutions
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 139
- Founded: 1961
- Franchising since: 2001
- Number of units: 99
- Change in units: +43.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $178K-$379K
- Leadership: Jeffrey Oddo, CEO & Owner
- Parent company: City Wide Franchise Company Inc.
Founded in 1961 by entrepreneur Frank Oddo, City Wide Facility Solutions initially offered janitorial services but evolved into a sales and management company due to growing demands, transitioning from direct maintenance services to managing facility requests. With more than two decades of franchising, City Wide has become a significant player in the building maintenance industry by focusing on effectively managing services requested by clients or facilities.
10. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 186
- Founded: 1977
- Franchising since: 1978
- Number of units: 2,027
- Change in units: -43% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $71K-$235K
- Leadership: Ed Quinlan, President
- Parent company: Belfor Franchise Group
Founded by Robert Harris in 1977, Chem-Dry emerged from his dissatisfaction with traditional carpet cleaning methods. Inspired by a flight attendant's use of club soda to remove a stain from his tie, Harris developed a carbonation-based cleaning process that uses less water and eliminates harsh chemicals.
This innovation led to shorter drying times and an eco-friendly approach and propelled Chem-Dry to become the world's leading low-cost carpet, rug and upholstery cleaning brand, boasting more than 2,000 franchises worldwide.
Related: How Immigrating from Argentina to the Bronx Prepared Her for Life as a Franchisee
11. MaidPro
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 216
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 1997
- Number of units: 267
- Change in units: -2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $106K-$131K
- Leadership: Emily Estes, Brand President
- Parent company: Threshold Brands
MaidPro, with over 30 years of operation and originating from Boston, Massachusetts, has grown to nearly 270 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Known for its loyal customer base and effective home cleaning services, MaidPro offers a promising franchise opportunity in the cleaning service industry. The company's innovative approach, flexible yet robust systems and personalized support for franchisees set it apart, providing accessibility to revolutionary tools and simplifying business operations. If you're seeking a franchise with proven systems and ongoing support, MaidPro could be the ideal choice to start your entrepreneurial journey in the cleaning service sector.
12. Window Gang
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 221
- Founded: 1986
- Franchising since: 1996
- Number of units: 228
- Change in units: +2.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $108K-$149K
- Leadership: Paul Flick, CEO
- Parent company: Premium Service Brands
Founded in 1986 by Tim McCullen to meet the growing demand for window cleaning services, Window Gang began as a summer job but evolved into a full-time venture by 1996. Offering a range of cleaning services for residential, commercial and high-rise buildings, including window cleaning, pressure washing and gutter cleaning, Window Gang expanded its offerings and opened to franchising in 1996. With over 220 locations across the U.S., owning a Window Gang franchise provides an opportunity to help people maintain clean spaces and benefit from a proven business model.
13. ServiceMaster Clean
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 239
- Founded: 1959
- Franchising since: 1959
- Number of units: 671
- Change in units: -8.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $88K-$125K
- Leadership: Joshua Ussiri, President
- Parent company: ServiceMaster Brands
ServiceMaster Clean, a leader in corporate and residential cleaning and maintenance services, began franchising in 1959. With nearly 700 franchises in the United States, ServiceMaster Clean is trusted by both customers and franchisees for its expertise. ServiceMaster Clean offers specialized resources and support to help franchisees compete effectively in the competitive cleaning industry. Benefits include specialized coaching for cleaning health facilities, access to a top training center, comprehensive business, technical and marketing support, and in-house experts sourcing professional cleaning supplies and products.
14. Two Maids
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 241
- Founded: 2003
- Franchising since: 2013
- Number of units: 136
- Change in units: +72.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $93K-$150K
- Leadership: Paul Ebert, President
- Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts
Two Maids, established in 2003, specializes in providing affordable and efficient residential cleaning services nationwide. As a franchisee, you'll collaborate with a professional cleaning crew and franchise business experts to deliver top-notch cleaning services in your area. Ideal candidates for a Two Maids franchise are passionate about business and community service. Operating a Two Maids franchise allows you to contribute essential cleaning services to your community, helping residents maintain clean, sanitized and beautiful homes, reducing stress and preserving property value.
Related: From Global Giants Like Taco Bell and McDonald's to Emerging Brands Like Crumbl, These Are The Top 15 Fast Food Franchise
15. Fish Window Cleaning
- Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 242
- Founded: 1978
- Franchising since: 1998
- Number of units: 266
- Change in units: -5.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $105K-$170K
- Leadership: Randy Cross, President
- Parent company: N/A
Fish Window Cleaning, founded in 1978, emerged to fulfill the need for window cleaning services, leveraging its founder's extensive experience in the field. With over 250 franchises across the U.S., Fish Window Cleaning offers franchisees access to proprietary software, comprehensive training, marketing tools and online resources. Franchisees can benefit from operating in protected territories and participating in the national accounts program, establishing themselves as reliable and professional window cleaners within their communities.