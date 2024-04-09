From sparkling floors to polished windows, clean your way to success with the best cleaning franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

Whether it's sprucing up office nooks or giving retail spaces a squeaky-clean shine, cleaning franchises are the unsung heroes behind the scenes. These franchises cater to diverse needs, from basic janitorial services to specialized cleaning solutions tailored for industries like healthcare and hospitality.

The franchises in this article — the top 15 cleaning franchises according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking — have established themselves as industry leaders through efficient operations, innovative technologies and customer-centric approaches.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Stratus Building Solutions

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 23

23 Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Number of units: 3,641

3,641 Change in units: +50.6% over 3 years

+50.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $4K-$80K

$4K-$80K Leadership: Rob Lancit, VP of Franchise Development

Rob Lancit, VP of Franchise Development Parent company: N/A

As a popular, inexpensive franchise to open, Stratus Building Solutions specializes in commercial cleaning and disinfection services. As a franchisee, you will offer commercial, carpet, post-construction and even medical-grade cleaning services, all while using healthy and environmentally friendly products. At Stratus, you can open a small business franchise, but for those who are executive types, you can even open your own mini-franchise system as a master franchisee.

2. The Maids

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 30

30 Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1981

1981 Number of units: 1,606

1,606 Change in units: +9.0% over 3 years

+9.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $78K-$156K

$78K-$156K Leadership: Dan Kirwan, CEO

Dan Kirwan, CEO Parent company: The Maids Int'l. Inc.

Established in 1979, The Maids is a leading residential house cleaning service. With more than 1,600 units across the United States and Canada, it is recognized as one of North America's top residential home cleaning services. Franchisees benefit from thorough training, ongoing support and exclusive marketing territories, enabling them to create a flexible lifestyle that balances personal and financial goals while providing quality service to clients, including weekends, nights and holidays.

3. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 36

36 Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Number of units: 10,654

10,654 Change in units: +5.3% over 3 years

+5.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $5K-$58K

$5K-$58K Leadership: Gary Bauer, Brand President

Gary Bauer, Brand President Parent company: Empower Brands

Owning a Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting franchise allows you to operate your own cleaning and maintenance enterprise renowned for its exceptional brand reputation. As a franchisee, you will benefit from a proven business model and a loyal customer base.

Related: Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First

4. Anago Cleaning Solutions

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 51

51 Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Number of units: 1,835

1,835 Change in units: +7.2% over 3 years

+7.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $11K-$68K

$11K-$68K Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & President

Adam Povlitz, CEO & President Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems

5. Merry Maids

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 102

102 Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Number of units: 1,640

1,640 Change in units: -4.0% over 3 years

-4.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $94K-$144K

$94K-$144K Leadership: Jean Grossman, President

Jean Grossman, President Parent company: ServiceMaster Brands

Anago Cleaning Systems , headquartered in Pompano Beach and led by CEO Adam Povlitz, offers franchise opportunities in the lucrative commercial cleaning industry. With over 30 years of experience, Anago provides franchisees with established business operation systems for immediate success in this competitive market. It is an ideal choice for entrepreneurs looking to enter the industry without developing a unique brand or business concept.

Merry Maids, founded by Dallen Peterson in 1979, prioritizes customer satisfaction by providing thorough and healthy home cleaning services. With over 1,600 franchises in the U.S. and numerous international locations, Merry Maids has grown into a recognized brand in the industry. Offering a worry-free guarantee and aiming to enhance customers' lives by allowing them to relax in a clean sanctuary, starting a Merry Maids franchise could be an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the cleaning services sector.

6. Molly Maid

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 103

103 Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1979

1979 Number of units: 454

454 Change in units: -7.0% over 3 years

-7.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $134K-$192K

$134K-$192K Leadership: Marla Mock, Brand President

Marla Mock, Brand President Parent company: Neighborly

Molly Maid, founded by David McKinnon in 1979 and operating under the Neighborly umbrella, offers high-end residential cleaning services through its franchise network spanning over 450 locations in the U.S. With headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Molly Maid presents a repeat business opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the cleaning industry. Leveraging national brand recognition and Neighborly's business system, franchisees have the potential to achieve personal, financial and professional goals.

7. Corvus Janitorial Systems

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 124

124 Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Number of units: 1,959

1,959 Change in units: +55.2% over 3 years

+55.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $10K-$35K

$10K-$35K Leadership: Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO

Brennen Randquist, Co-CEO Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC

Corvus Janitorial Services provides a full range of commercial cleaning services to its customers to provide healthier and safer environments. As a franchisor, Corvus helps its franchisees with technical support, training and even customer acquisitions as you grow.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame

8. Stanley Steemer

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 130

130 Founded: 1947

1947 Franchising since: 1972

1972 Number of units: 270

270 Change in units: +0.4% over 3 years

+0.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $139K-$410K

$139K-$410K Leadership: Justin Bates, President

Justin Bates, President Parent company: Stanley Steemer Int'l. Inc.

9. City Wide Facility Solutions

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 139

139 Founded: 1961

1961 Franchising since: 2001

2001 Number of units: 99

99 Change in units: +43.5% over 3 years

+43.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $178K-$379K

$178K-$379K Leadership: Jeffrey Oddo, CEO & Owner

Jeffrey Oddo, CEO & Owner Parent company: City Wide Franchise Company Inc.

Stanley Steemer , founded in 1947 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, offers comprehensive home and commercial cleaning services across various surfaces, including carpets, tiles, upholstery and more. With more than 200 U.S. franchises and 50+ company-owned locations, Stanley Steemer is a well-known name in the cleaning industry. Services also include water damage restoration , disinfection, air duct cleaning, natural stone cleaning and the sale of cleaning products. Whether for homes, businesses, RVs, boats or cars, Stanley Steemer provides solutions to tackle tough dirt effectively.

Founded in 1961 by entrepreneur Frank Oddo, City Wide Facility Solutions initially offered janitorial services but evolved into a sales and management company due to growing demands, transitioning from direct maintenance services to managing facility requests. With more than two decades of franchising, City Wide has become a significant player in the building maintenance industry by focusing on effectively managing services requested by clients or facilities.

10. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 186

186 Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1978

1978 Number of units: 2,027

2,027 Change in units: -43% over 3 years

-43% over 3 years Initial investment: $71K-$235K

$71K-$235K Leadership: Ed Quinlan, President

Ed Quinlan, President Parent company: Belfor Franchise Group

Founded by Robert Harris in 1977, Chem-Dry emerged from his dissatisfaction with traditional carpet cleaning methods. Inspired by a flight attendant's use of club soda to remove a stain from his tie, Harris developed a carbonation-based cleaning process that uses less water and eliminates harsh chemicals.

This innovation led to shorter drying times and an eco-friendly approach and propelled Chem-Dry to become the world's leading low-cost carpet, rug and upholstery cleaning brand, boasting more than 2,000 franchises worldwide.

Related: How Immigrating from Argentina to the Bronx Prepared Her for Life as a Franchisee

11. MaidPro

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 216

216 Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1997

1997 Number of units: 267

267 Change in units: -2% over 3 years

-2% over 3 years Initial investment: $106K-$131K

$106K-$131K Leadership: Emily Estes, Brand President

Emily Estes, Brand President Parent company: Threshold Brands

MaidPro, with over 30 years of operation and originating from Boston, Massachusetts, has grown to nearly 270 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Known for its loyal customer base and effective home cleaning services, MaidPro offers a promising franchise opportunity in the cleaning service industry. The company's innovative approach, flexible yet robust systems and personalized support for franchisees set it apart, providing accessibility to revolutionary tools and simplifying business operations. If you're seeking a franchise with proven systems and ongoing support, MaidPro could be the ideal choice to start your entrepreneurial journey in the cleaning service sector.

12. Window Gang

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 221

221 Founded: 1986

1986 Franchising since: 1996

1996 Number of units: 228

228 Change in units: +2.2% over 3 years

+2.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $108K-$149K

$108K-$149K Leadership: Paul Flick, CEO

Paul Flick, CEO Parent company: Premium Service Brands

Founded in 1986 by Tim McCullen to meet the growing demand for window cleaning services, Window Gang began as a summer job but evolved into a full-time venture by 1996. Offering a range of cleaning services for residential, commercial and high-rise buildings, including window cleaning, pressure washing and gutter cleaning, Window Gang expanded its offerings and opened to franchising in 1996. With over 220 locations across the U.S., owning a Window Gang franchise provides an opportunity to help people maintain clean spaces and benefit from a proven business model.

13. ServiceMaster Clean

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 239

239 Founded: 1959

1959 Franchising since: 1959

1959 Number of units: 671

671 Change in units: -8.0% over 3 years

-8.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $88K-$125K

$88K-$125K Leadership: Joshua Ussiri, President

Joshua Ussiri, President Parent company: ServiceMaster Brands

ServiceMaster Clean, a leader in corporate and residential cleaning and maintenance services, began franchising in 1959. With nearly 700 franchises in the United States, ServiceMaster Clean is trusted by both customers and franchisees for its expertise. ServiceMaster Clean offers specialized resources and support to help franchisees compete effectively in the competitive cleaning industry. Benefits include specialized coaching for cleaning health facilities, access to a top training center, comprehensive business, technical and marketing support, and in-house experts sourcing professional cleaning supplies and products.

14. Two Maids

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 241

241 Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Number of units: 136

136 Change in units: +72.2% over 3 years

+72.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $93K-$150K

$93K-$150K Leadership: Paul Ebert, President

Paul Ebert, President Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts

Two Maids, established in 2003, specializes in providing affordable and efficient residential cleaning services nationwide. As a franchisee, you'll collaborate with a professional cleaning crew and franchise business experts to deliver top-notch cleaning services in your area. Ideal candidates for a Two Maids franchise are passionate about business and community service. Operating a Two Maids franchise allows you to contribute essential cleaning services to your community, helping residents maintain clean, sanitized and beautiful homes, reducing stress and preserving property value.

Related: From Global Giants Like Taco Bell and McDonald's to Emerging Brands Like Crumbl, These Are The Top 15 Fast Food Franchise

15. Fish Window Cleaning

Overall Franchise 500 Rank: 242

242 Founded: 1978

1978 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Number of units: 266

266 Change in units: -5.0% over 3 years

-5.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $105K-$170K

$105K-$170K Leadership: Randy Cross, President

Randy Cross, President Parent company: N/A

Fish Window Cleaning, founded in 1978, emerged to fulfill the need for window cleaning services, leveraging its founder's extensive experience in the field. With over 250 franchises across the U.S., Fish Window Cleaning offers franchisees access to proprietary software, comprehensive training, marketing tools and online resources. Franchisees can benefit from operating in protected territories and participating in the national accounts program, establishing themselves as reliable and professional window cleaners within their communities.