Tijon Fragrance Lab
Perfume sales and perfume-making classes
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
4757 N. Wolford Rd.
Tucson, AZ 85749
CEO
John Berglund
Parent Company
Perfume Aura Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$9,400 - $170,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,900 - $29,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Tijon Fragrance Lab offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
12-40 hours