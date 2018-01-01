Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
1302 Waugh Dr., #192
Houston, TX 77019
CEO
Manish Vakil
Parent Company
J.W. Tumbles LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$258,200 - $337,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$54,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,000 - $42,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Tumbles has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Designated training center
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5