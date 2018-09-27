Two Maids & A Mop
Residential cleaning
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
310 18th St. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
CEO
Ron Holt
Parent Company
Two Maids Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$56,025 - $136,975
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Two Maids & A Mop offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Two Maids & A Mop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 20