UFC Gym
Boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu, high-intensity interval training, and group fitness classes
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1501 Quail St., #100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
CEO
Adam Sedlack
Initial Investment ⓘ
$151,000 - $4,217,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
UFC Gym has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5