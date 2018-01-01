Valpak Direct Marketing Systems Inc.
Direct-mail and digital advertising
Founded
1968
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
805 Executive Center Dr. W., #100
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
CEO
Mike Davis
Parent Company
Platinum Equity
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,600 - $200,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $17,500
Valpak Direct Marketing Systems Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Franchise and training fees waived; territory fee waived for dormant territories.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
44 hours
Classroom Training:
67 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2