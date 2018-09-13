Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
100 Valvoline Wy.
Lexington, KY 40509
CEO
Sam Mitchell
Parent Company
Valvoline Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment
$174,500 - $2,523,500
Net-worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement
$600,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Valvoline Instant Oil Change has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
313 hours
Classroom Training:
72 hours
Additional Training:
At opening
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10