WaveMax Laundry
Laundromats
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
929 McDuff Ave. S., #107
Jacksonville, FL 32065
CEO
Mike Roberts
Initial Investment ⓘ
$134,955 - $790,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,950 - $49,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
WaveMax Laundry has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
26 hours
Classroom Training:
14 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4