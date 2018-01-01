We Insure Group Inc.
Insurance
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
3020 Hartley Rd., #300
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CEO
Philip Visali
Parent Company
We Insure Group Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$61,600 - $121,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
We Insure Group Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
We Insure Group Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida, Georgia