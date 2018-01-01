We Tie The Knots
Wedding and event planning
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
5815 Windward Pkwy., #305
Alpharetta, GA 30005
CEO
Callie Brackett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$19,000 - $24,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
We Tie The Knots has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks self-training, 2 days
Classroom Training:
3 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3