What You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise (60-Second Video) Three things to know about one of the world's most successful franchises.

By Diana Falzone

Chick-fil-A is one of the most successful and influential fast food chains in America. Thinking of opening your own? Here are three things you should know.

  1. It's not an investment. According to its website, "The Chick-fil-A franchise opportunity requires that the individual be free of any other active business ventures and operate the restaurant on a full-time, hands-on basis."
  2. It's not easy. Of the 20,000 applications it receives on an annual basis, Chick-fil-A only accepts about 75 to 80 new franchises each year. That means about 0.4 percent of applicants get approved. By contrast, Harvard Business School accepted 11 percent of its applicants for the Class of 2019.
  3. They maintain control. You don't own a Chick-fil-A franchise, you operate one. And to maintain ownership of the franchise, the company chooses the location, buys the real estate, constructs the restaurant and purchases the equipment. All you have to pay is a $10,000 franchise fee.

Diana Falzone

Journalist

Diana Falzone is a journalist. She is an anchor for Bold TV. Previously, she was a reporter for Fox News Channel and a talk show host for SiriusXM Radio.

