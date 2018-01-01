Wholesome Tummies Franchise LLC
Healthful school lunches
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
2431 Aloma Avenue, Suite 213
Winter Park, FL 32792
CEO
Debbie Blacher
Parent Company
Wholesome Tummies Franchise, LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$88,150 - $270,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Wholesome Tummies Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4