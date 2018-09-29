Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
40 W. Crescentville Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45246
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Dwyer Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$90,800 - $170,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$32,000 - $82,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Window Genie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Expanded territory (15,000 additional households)
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
29 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3