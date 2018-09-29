Window Genie
About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1998 (20 Years)

Corporate Address

40 W. Crescentville Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45246

CEO

Mike Bidwell

Parent Company

Dwyer Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$90,800 - $170,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$32,000 - $82,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Window Genie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

Expanded territory (15,000 additional households)

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

8 hours

Classroom Training:

29 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Window Genie is ranked #302 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Richard Nonelle founded Window Genie in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1994. Although Nonelle had a degree in marketing and finance and a background in sales and management, he knew nothing about the window-washing industry. The business originally focused only on window cleaning services, but Nonelle soon added full-service pressure washing, deck cleaning, house washing and concrete cleaning to the roster of Window Genie’s services. The private company began franchising in 1998 and is still based in Cincinnati.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $90,800 High - $170,000
Units
+11.0%+12 UNITS (1 Year) +49.4%+40 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 29th, 2018
