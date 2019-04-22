Wize Computing Academy
Coding and robotics classes for ages 4 to 16
Wize Computing Academy
Coding and robotics classes for ages 4 to 16

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

513 Beacon Hill Dr.
Coppell, TX 75019

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$29,800 - $66,750

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$14,500 - $29,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8-6%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

Wize Computing Academy offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

9 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $29,800 High - $66,750
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

